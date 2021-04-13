Lakers' Markieff Morris Out vs. Hornets Because of Ankle Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is dealing with another injury after suffering a left ankle sprain that will force him to the sidelines against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The injury occurred during the Lakers' 111-96 loss to the New York Knicks the night before, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Morris has been moving around the NBA in recent years but is entering his second season with the Lakers after signing a one-year deal during the offseason.

When the Pelicans waived Morris one day after acquiring him, he finished the 2018-19 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He agreed to sign with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent in July, but he backed out of that deal to sign with the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons bought out Morris on Feb. 21, opening the door for him to join the Lakers. He struggled out of the gate for Los Angeles, averaging 5.3 points on 40.6 percent shooting in 14 regular-season games before helping the franchise win an NBA title.

In 48 games so far this season, Morris is averaging 7.4 points on 44.5 percent shooting.



Los Angeles is depending on Morris to provide depth at power forward, especially with Anthony Davis out with a strained calf and LeBron James nursing a sprained ankle. Head coach Frank Vogel will turn to Kyle Kuzma as his primary scoring option for the time being.