Midseason Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Some of the shine has worn off the the Blazers' hot start to the season, but things could be so much worse. A stretch in which they lost eight of 11 between mid-November and early December had characteristics of a potential death knell.

The Blazers came out of it, just like they always do. Their losing record against Western Conference teams is an eyebrow-raiser, but they've put up good fights against the Warriors, Rockets and Thunder in recent weeks. There might be a rivalry brewing between them and the Kings.

Portland is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions. That's not great. But the defense has a shot profile of a better team. The Blazers limit looks at the rim and short mid-rangers. They've taken hits from outside, but they do a nice job chasing shooters off the line.

Opponents are getting to the rim more often when Jusuf Nurkic plays with one of their small-ball 4s, but he's proved up to the volume. The Zach Collins-Meyers Leonard frontcourt is more of a functional deterrent but less capable at challenging point-blank looks.

Whatever high the bench was riding to begin the year has long since subsided. Portland's second unit is 27th in point differential per 100 possessions since Dec. 1. Acquiring another wing would be a big help.

But the Blazers are hanging tough. Damian Lillard is having another career year, even as he works his way through a shooting slump. CJ McCollum is showing signs of life. Nurkic is having the best season of his career, too.

Evan Turner is filling gaps. Seth Curry is shooting 45.9 percent from long range over his past 10 games—and has lowered his overall three-point clip in the process. Al-Farouq Aminu is a one-man perimeter defense for stretches at a time.

Pretty much everyone in the West is a fringe playoff team. For all its warts, Portland is tilting closer toward a lock.