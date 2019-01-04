6'7", 245-Pound Tyree Jackson Is the Transfer QB Your CFB Team Needs

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As the college football world awaits whether Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will leave the program, the most coveted transfer available is Tyree Jackson.

The 6'7", 245-pound signal-caller has graduated from Buffalo and, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo, entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson could still return to the MAC school or declare for the NFL draft, but those are unlikely at best.

He's already received interest from one major program and is expected to hear from several other power-conference teams.

Jackson should hit the national stage in 2019. And if your favorite squad needs a quarterback, he'll likely be one of the three best options along with Hurts and Justin Fields.

Who Is He? What's He Done?

Jackson headed to Buffalo as a 3-star prospect from Michigan in 2015. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was the No. 37 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

After taking a redshirt that year, he earned the starting job in 2016. Jackson opened nine games and appeared in 10, finishing with 1,772 yards passing, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also scampered for 399 yards and five scores.

Jackson made a considerable leap as a sophomore―but only after an uninspiring stretch to begin the year and a monthlong absence because of a knee injury. During the last four games, he averaged 340.8 yards passing with nine touchdowns and two picks.

That surge set up his breakout season.

In 2018, Jackson helped Buffalo win the MAC East Division and appear in the conference championship game for the first time in a decade. The program previously had no more than eight victories in a season; the Bulls celebrated 10 in 2018.

He posted eight outings of 250-plus total yards, piling up a school record of 3,292. Jackson accounted for 35 touchdowns and threw 12 interceptions. Plus, per Pro Football Focus, he paced the FBS with 1,512 deep passing yards.

Jackson was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year and the first-team All-MAC quarterback.

Jackson's Playing Style

For a quarterback of his stature, you'd expect a powerful arm. He'll rifle passes into tight windows and can launch passes well downfield with relative ease.

Although his strength is an overwhelming positive, Jackson's trust in his arm can lead to subpar footwork. That's part of his inconsistent accuracy, and several interceptions have happened because he tried to force a pass late in his progressions or while scrambling:

That type of mistake cannot happen.

However, he's made a handful of extraordinary throws on the run. There's a little bit of "taking the good with the bad" in Jackson's game.

This ball against Rutgers was obscene:

The rising senior is a pass-first player, but he has the frame and athleticism to contribute as a runner in specific situations. Jackson is adept at scrambling to buy time and rarely steps out of clean pockets.

One important question is whether Jackson's speed will translate against higher competition. He's fast enough to delay or evade MAC defenders, but power-conference opponents will be quicker. Regardless, that calculated mobility is an asset.

The summary? He's strong-armed and poised, has adequate speed and a clear understanding of progressions, but his footwork and intermediate touch must be refined.

Interested Team―And More That Should Be

According to Christopher Stock of 247Sports, new Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has contacted Jackson. The 'Canes must improve a quarterback group that struggled both on and off the field in 2018. Adding to the impending competition between N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams would only benefit Miami.

More programs are sure to follow.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Jackson is a more mobile threat than Jarrett Stidham, and Auburn nearly won an SEC title with him. Stidham's downfield passing was a major plus, and Jackson brings the same asset. One factor he must consider, though, is Tigers coach Gus Malzahn's system isn't great for NFL development.

Mike Leach, on the other hand, is about to send a second straight Washington State quarterback to the pros. Gardner Minshew II is a near-certain 2019 NFL draft pick, and the Miami Dolphins grabbed Luke Falk last year. Minshew, also a transfer, led Wazzu to a program-record 11 wins.

Three Big Ten programs will bring back their quarterback but aren't good enough to turn away talent at the position. Brian Lewerke didn't progress as hoped at Michigan State, while Alex Hornibrook's struggles and injuries affected Wisconsin. P.J. Fleck may prefer his young quarterbacks, but Jackson could kick-start Minnesota's rise.

Arkansas fits a similar description. Besides, in a 2-10 season, Razorbacks quarterbacks threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Additionally, Arizona State and Penn State are losing three-year starters Manny Wilkins and Trace McSorley, respectively. The potential in their valued replacements is useful, but Jackson's development and production makes him a more proven option.

All recruiting information via 247Sports' composite. Stats from NCAA.com, CFBstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.