James Harden on MVP Race: 'I Receive a Lot of Hate, but It Won't Stop Me'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Currently carrying the Houston Rockets back to prominence in the Western Conference, reigning NBA MVP James Harden wants to be back in the most valuable player conversation this season.

Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Harden fired back at his critics after dropping 45 points in a 127-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

"I mean, yeah. Of course I should be in that conversation," he said. "I mean, I receive a lot of hate, but it won't stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being that dog that I am. You can name a few other people that should be in the conversation. But realistically? It's coming back."

Per OddsShark on Dec. 20, the MVP odds have Harden tied with Kevin Durant for the seventh-best odds at +1600 (bet $100 to win $1,600). Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the overwhelming betting favorite at +160.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni noted on Friday he is "surprised that (Harden) isn't in an MVP category by himself," per Iko.

Since scoring a season-low 15 points in Houston's 118-91 loss against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 6, Harden has taken his game to another level.

Harden has averaged 38.8 points, 8.2 assists and has shot 45.2 percent (40.3 from three-point range) over the past 10 games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) the six-time All-Star's recent stretch is the best by any NBA player since Kobe Bryant in 2007:

The Rockets have won eight of those 10 games to climb a season-high four games over .500 at 19-15. Harden's 32.7 points per game lead the NBA and are more than two full points higher than what he averaged during the 2017-18 season (30.4).

Harden has had to elevate his game because Chris Paul's inability to stay healthy this season has made him an unreliable presence for the Rockets. He's put the defending Southwest Division champions on his back and has them squarely in the playoff mix.