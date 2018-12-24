Nick Foles Named Eagles' Starting QB for Week 17 with Carson Wentz Injured

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' playoff hopes will rest on the shoulders of quarterback Nick Foles.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Foles will start Sunday's contest at Washington with Carson Wentz still out with a stress fracture in his back.

"Those are obviously conversations we've got to have, tough decisions to make," Pederson said when asked which quarterback would play if the Eagles reached the postseason, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I've said all along Carson's our guy. When he's cleared and 100 percent and ready to go, we'll address that at that time."

