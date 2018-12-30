Drew Brees Breaks His Own Single-Season Completion Percentage Record

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will finish with the highest single-season completion percentage in NFL history after being made inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike Triplett of ESPN shared word of the accomplishment, noting it's the fourth time Brees has either tied or set the record.

For those keeping track, this is the fourth time Brees has either tied or set the record for single-season completion percentage.

He matched Ken Anderson's long-standing mark in 2009, when he completed 70.6 percent of his passes and then took sole possession of the record in 2011 (71.2 percent). Sam Bradford set a new gold standard in 2016 (71.6 percent) before Brees one-upped him a year later (72.0 percent).

By the time he retires, the Saints QB will almost certainly be the most efficient passer in NFL history. His 67.3 percent completion rate is nearly a percentage point higher than Kirk Cousins (66.6), who sits second in the all-time record book.

This achievement caps off what was already a banner year for Brees.

In the Saints' 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins in October, he passed Peyton Manning for the most passing yards ever. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star finished his career with 71,940 yards.

The Broncos posted a congratulatory message from Manning in which he alluded to Brees' quest for his all-time touchdowns record as well.

Brees heads into 2019 needing 20 touchdowns to overtake Manning.

No amount of passing yards or touchdowns will probably be good enough for him to be remembered as the greatest quarterback of all time. That's a distinction Tom Brady will own for the foreseeable future.

However, his numbers speak for themselves, and a trip to Canton, Ohio, will beckon once Brees decides to walk away from the game.