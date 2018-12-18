Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Dreams of Beating Celtics Offer for Anthony Davis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue setting their sights on New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, who's eligible for free agency after the 2019-20 season.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Lakers "dream of beating out" the Boston Celtics should the Pelicans decide to cash in on Davis' trade value before he hits the open market. According to Stein, the Lakers would make Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball available for New Orleans.

The Celtics are arguably in a better position than the Lakers in terms of trade packages.

Either one of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown is a more valuable asset than any of Los Angeles' young core. Boston is also receiving a 2019 first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings or Philadelphia 76ers, with the better of the two selections going to the Celtics. Granted, Sacramento's hot start is making that look less and less useful.

During the Woj & Lowe show, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a trade for Davis is something Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has had in mind for years. The discussion begins at the 2:24 mark.

Stein noted Los Angeles, however, has a clear window to try to get Davis now rather than wait until the summer. The Celtics can't acquire the five-time All-Star until Kyrie Irving signs a new contract—either in Boston or elsewhere—because of NBA rules regarding designated rookie scale extensions.

Davis' departure from New Orleans is seemingly only a matter of time. The Pelicans are unlikely to be a title contender between now and the end of the 2019-20 season. Faced with the prospect of losing Davis for nothing, general manager Dell Demps may prefer to flip Davis for a promising young player or two who could help the franchise in the long term.

The outcome of the Davis sweepstakes has the opportunity to shift the NBA landscape for years to come. The team that lands him has the potential to dethrone the Golden State Warriors and become the league's unquestioned dynasty.

The speculation surrounding Davis' future will only intensify the closer he gets to free agency.