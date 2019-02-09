Wayne Ellington, Pistons Reportedly Agree to Contract After Suns Buyout

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wayne Ellington will sign with the Detroit Pistons after he officially clears waivers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

Wojnarowski tweeted Friday that Ellington was expected to land in the Motor City once eligible, noting the Pistons would offer him a role that would give him a chance to showcase his skills for free agency this summer.

Ellington started this season with the Miami Heat after he re-signed with the team last July. He was used primarily as a shooter off the bench, averaging 8.4 points per game and connecting on 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

The Heat shipped Ellington and Tyler Johnson to Phoenix for Ryan Anderson on Feb. 6.

Per Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, Ellington waived his de facto no-trade clause to make the deal happen under the assumption he would be dealt again or bought out after the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Ellington has been in high demand throughout his 10-year NBA career, which has included stints with seven teams. This was his third year with the Heat, tying his longest stay in one spot (2009-12 Minnesota Timberwolves).

One of the biggest reasons Ellington has been able to stick in the league, despite never averaging more than 11.2 points per game, is his shooting ability. He has a 38 percent success rate from three-point range for his career, including a 36.8 mark in 2018-19.

A favorable contract made Ellington an attractive candidate for teams before the Pistons grabbed him off the buyout market.

The Pistons are on the fringes of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference with a 25-29 record. One of their biggest flaws has been three-point shooting. Their 33.7 percent success rate behind the arc ranks 28th in the NBA.

Ellington provides an immediate upgrade for Pistons head coach Dwane Casey. He becomes their go-to long-range shooter after they dealt Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Detroit's offense ranks 23rd in points per game (106.2) and 22nd offensive efficiency (106.1). Ellington doesn't solve all of the team's problems, but he makes it more versatile around Blake Griffin.