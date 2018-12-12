Jimmy Butler Won't Play vs. Nets Because of Groin Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler's groin injury will keep him on the bench when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Butler won't be available for Wednesday's game at the Wells Fargo Center.

