Brandon Hyde Reportedly Agrees to Contract to Become New Orioles Manager

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Brandon Hyde to make Hyde their next manager, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.

Hyde was a member of the Chicago Cubs's coaching staff, working as their bench coach in 2014 and 2018, with a stint as first base coach in between.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

