Brandon Hyde Reportedly Agrees to Contract to Become New Orioles Manager

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 06: Brandon Hyde #16 of the Chicago Cubs stands in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on August 6, 2016 in Oakland, California. The Chicago Cubs defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-0. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Brandon Hyde to make Hyde their next manager, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.

Hyde was a member of the Chicago Cubs's coaching staff, working as their bench coach in 2014 and 2018, with a stint as first base coach in between.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

