Jimmy Butler Says Blake Griffin Can't Score on Him: 'Ain't Worried About You'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler had strong words for Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin on Tuesday.

Appearing on The JJ Redick Podcast (h/t The Ringer), Butler talked about going head-to-head with Griffin during one of Philly's recent wins against the Pistons: "Locked that up. Blake can't score on me. I don't care what you say. You heard that, Blake. Ain't worried about you."

As seen in the following video of the Sixers' 117-111 win over the Pistons on Friday, Butler and Griffin talked trash to each other on multiple occasions and even got into some scuffles:

Butler finished with a game-high 38 points, while Griffin led the Pistons with 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Three days later, Philadelphia beat Detroit 116-102, although Griffin rested and Butler played just 10 minutes.

In his first full season with the Pistons after last season's trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin is putting up All-Star numbers with 25.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

He also has Detroit off to a 13-12 start, which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Butler has continued his All-Star play since the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to the 76ers on Nov. 12. The four-time NBA All-Defensive selection is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 13 games for the Sixers. Also, he has them third in the Eastern Conference at 19-9, as they have won six of their past seven games.

Given that the Sixers would face the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today, the Butler-Griffin rivalry is worth watching.

Aside from the All-Star Game, the next opportunity for Butler and Griffin to meet won't come until the playoffs, since the 76ers-Pistons season series is over, with Philly prevailing 3-1.