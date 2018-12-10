MLB Trade Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, JT Realmuto Deals Discussed by Yankees, Mets

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are reportedly not letting the fact that they are cross-city rivals stop them from discussing a potential head-turning trade that could involve multiple teams.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Mets are willing to move starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard for a "big return" and are in the midst of discussing two- and three-team trades that could feature Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Rosenthal noted a specific trade they've talked about would involve the Yankees and Marlins and bring Realmuto to the Mets, although it was unclear is Syndergaard was part of it. What was clear is the Mets wouldn't trade their starting pitcher with three years of team control if Realmuto—with two years of control—was their only return.

Andy Martino of SNY noted both New York teams "have touched base about Syndergaard."

Rosenthal added additional context to the Mets' thought process under general manager Brodie Van Wagenen:

The National League East team has fallen on hard times since losing the 2015 World Series. It dropped the 2016 NL Wild Card Game to the San Francisco Giants and then failed to make the playoffs in each of the last two seasons with fourth-place finishes in the division.

While Syndergaard has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy, he started just seven games in 2017 and was out from May 25 through July 13 during the 2018 campaign. His durability is a question mark, although he would represent a major addition for the Yankees or any other team after posting a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings last season.

It follows the Yankees would kick the tires on Syndergaard's availability. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Nov. 19 that adding starting pitching was a "higher priority" than signing Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, even after they traded for James Paxton.

It makes sense with CC Sabathia set to turn 39 years old in July and Sonny Gray a central piece in trade discussions. The Yankees were just 14th in starting pitchers ERA (4.05) during the 2018 campaign.

As for Realmuto, he was an All-Star this past season and is just 27 years old. He slashed .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI for the Marlins in 2018, marking the fourth straight year he hit double-digit home runs as a source of power from the catcher spot.

He could be a centerpiece for the Mets as they look to return to competitiveness in the NL East.