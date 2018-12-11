Premier League Week 17 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United clash at Anfield on Sunday, with the Premier League leaders attempting to defeat their biggest rivals.

The Reds claimed the top of the division after Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season against Chelsea.

City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Burnley to Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea travel south to meet Brighton & Hove Albion. Blues coach Maurizio Sarri will be enthused by his side's display as they defeated City 2-0.

Arsenal also travel to the south coast to meet Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Premier League Fixtures [Score Prediction]



Saturday, Dec. 15

Manchester City vs. Everton [3-1]

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City [0-1]

Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United [1-0]

Spurs vs. Burnley [2-0]

Watford vs. Cardiff City [2-0]

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth [2-1]

Fulham vs. West Ham United [1-4]

Sunday, Dec. 16

Brighton vs. Chelsea [0-1]

Southampton vs. Arsenal [2-3]

Liverpool vs. Manchester United [3-1]

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The contrasting fortunes of English football's two biggest clubs could not be wider, with the Red Devils 16 points behind the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool have failed to display the exciting football they produced last term, but coach Jurgen Klopp has his team as well drilled as they've ever been.

The Reds now have the balance they once dreamed about, conceding just six goals in 16 Premier League matches.

United have been the polar opposite, haemorrhaging goals in a fashion not seen for a generation.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The heat remains on United boss Jose Mourinho but his team have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks.

No defeats in their past five Premier League encounters has allowed Mourinho to defend his tactics despite a poor league position.

However, if the Red Devils arrive at Anfield with a pragmatic mindset, they are likely to be soundly beaten by a ruthless Liverpool collective.

Mohamed Salah is back in form after a slow start to the season, and the Egypt international scored a hat-trick in his last game against Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League this term, and his personal goal tally threatens to swell over the Christmas period.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool's attack have been quiet. However, Klopp has still managed to carve out 13 victories.

In comparison, United have won only seven league games, but their fighting spirit has been evident since qualifying for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Pogba has been out of favour and left on the bench in the Premier League by Mourinho, and the coach will have to decide whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will start at Anfield.

The Frenchman's statistical return has been good this season, scoring five and assisting four goals in the Premier League and Europe, but United fans remain split on his contribution to the first team.

Presenter Mark Goldbridge highlighted Pogba's nomination for inclusion in UEFA's Team of the Year, and questioned supporter opinion:

United have usually travelled well to Liverpool, but their league position dictates they cannot afford a fifth loss of the season.

Mourinho must produce better consistency to remain in the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams, and only a glut of victories can rescue the campaign.

United are eight points off the top four, but a shock win at Liverpool would be the perfect tonic for the fallen Manchester giants.

Manchester City vs. Everton

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The Sky Blues' defeat at Stamford Bridge caught many off guard, but City had to finally be beaten at some point.

City have been the model of consistency as they defend their title, but coach Pep Guardiola has been bolder with his starting rotation in recent games.

The champions have scored an astonishing 45 goals in the league, conceding only nine as they show English football the wealth of their talents.

Everton remain in the hunt for a spot in European competition next season, and manager Marco Silva has his team playing an attractive brand.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Toffees have spun the managerial roulette wheel in recent years, but the arrival of the highly-regarded Portuguese last May is expected to trigger stability at Goodison Park.

Everton have been defensively sound this term, but they know they cannot afford mistakes when they arrive at the Etihad. They would undoubtedly be punished by City's marauding forward line.

City know they have a genuine challenger for their crown this season, and will be hoping United can collect points on their journey across the M62.

The Reds and the Sky Blues have no equals this year, and it should be a two horse race to the finish line in 2019.