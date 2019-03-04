Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Out vs. Clippers with Shoulder Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers as the result of a sore right shoulder, the team confirmed.

After appearing in 79 games as a rookie in 2016-17, Ingram has had some tough luck on the injury front the past two years.

He was limited to just 59 games a season ago as he dealt with a groin injury and concussion symptoms. This season, the 21-year-old suffered a sprained ankle in early December and missed seven games as a result.

He also received a four-game suspension for his role in an early-season brawl during a game against the Houston Rockets.

Ingram is having another solid season in purple and gold, averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 52 games. He put up 21.3 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting for the month of February.

When four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was injured on Christmas Day, that created a bigger need for Ingram to step up for the Lakers. Ingram was not elevating his play early on during James' absence, so Los Angeles coach Luke Walton challenged his young player to play with more passion, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Ingram's game remains a work in progress, but as long as JaVale McGee is healthy, Los Angeles will have some size down low even without the third-year forward. Ingram's absence forces Walton to tweak the starting lineup, though, with Josh Hart a candidate to fill in.

James' arrival over the summer meant the Lakers would be expected to go from rebuild mode to contention status this season. With the team fighting for its playoff life, losing Ingram for any period of time could be a devastating blow.