Sean Dyche 'Confused' by Jurgen Klopp Comments, Says Daniel Sturridge Cheated

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is confused by comments made by Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won 3-1 at Turf Moor on Wednesday and wonders why the Reds boss glossed over Daniel Sturridge's "cheating."

Goal's Rob Lancaster provided quotes from both managers after the game, during which Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was injured in a clash with Burnley's Ben Mee. Klopp questioned Burnley's tackling in the aftermath, but Dyche responded:

"I was a little confused. I couldn't make out what part of that was right and wrong. What I would say is this, and I think it's important to register, there were some excellent tackles last night.

"I think the only one that was questionable was from Bardo [Phil Bardsley]. I think Ben Mee's was a fantastic tackle. I imagine a player who seems to be an honest player, in Gomez, realised that. That was the message we got after."

The Burnley boss concluded: "[Klopp] didn't reference Daniel Sturridge's cheating when he went down, nothing near him, and he got a free-kick for it."

Liverpool revealed on Thursday that a fracture to the lower part of Gomez's left leg will see him miss up to six weeks.

Klopp suggested there should have been a greater sense of care from Burnley's players despite admitting it wasn't a foul, as Hayters TV shared:

Anfield HQ broke down the fixtures Gomez stands to miss:

Dyche went on to suggest Klopp's comments regarding the tackling at Turf Moor were an overreaction and that he's proud his side maintain one aspect of football that's become more sensitive in modern times, per ESPN FC:

"I watched Liverpool as a kid and was a Liverpool fan growing up, and they had a fantastic side of skill, will, demand and a physical edge.

"If that has gone, or the suggestion is you're not allowed to make those tackles that our lads made last night, and it's been replaced by cheating, I absolutely am happy to be old-fashioned.

"I just can't believe Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans—and I don't believe they do—would want cheating in the game and sacrifice good, honest challenges."

ITV's Mike Hall posted a video of the Burnley manager's reaction:

Under Dyche, Burnley have held something of a reputation as being a tough team to encounter—particularly at Turf Moor—and the club's manager appears content with that being the case.