Clippers' Patrick Beverley Fined $25K for Tossing Ball at Fan vs. Mavericks

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Tuesday for throwing the basketball in the direction of a fan during Sunday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

As seen in the following video courtesy of BallIsLife.com, Beverley said he threw the ball at the fan after the fan made a remark about his mother:

Beverley was ejected from the game, and L.A. went on to lose 114-110.

Beverley told reporters he threw the ball toward the fan only after officials and security declined to do anything about the fan's comments:

"I told the referee, I told the security. I mean, I've never gotten ejected out of a game since I've been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I've never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I'm a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that.

"I just, I can accept the 'F--k you, Beverley,' the 'F--k you, Pat,' but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I'm a family-first guy, and there's some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?"

Saturday wasn't the first time Beverley had a run-in with a fan.

He was also fined $25,000 in 2017 while with the Houston Rockets after he got into a verbal confrontation with Stuart Scaramucci, the son of Oklahoma City Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci, at a game in Oklahoma City, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

The 30-year-old Beverley is in the midst of his second season with the Clippers after getting dealt to L.A. as part of the Chris Paul trade in June 2017.

While injuries limited Beverley to 11 games last season, he has bounced back to average 6.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game as a part-time starter for the Clips this season.

Despite the loss to Dallas, the Clippers are tied atop the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets at 16-7.