Yankees Rumors: Rival Teams Expect NY to Pursue Manny Machado in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his first inning strike out against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees could be one of the teams to make a major splash this offseason and remain potential suitors for superstar shortstop Manny Machado.

According to Andy Martino of SNY: "Many rivals believe that the Yanks will ultimately pursue Machado. '[General manager Brian Cashman] is on him, believe me,' says one rival executive."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

