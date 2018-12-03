Yankees Rumors: Rival Teams Expect NY to Pursue Manny Machado in Free Agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees could be one of the teams to make a major splash this offseason and remain potential suitors for superstar shortstop Manny Machado.

According to Andy Martino of SNY: "Many rivals believe that the Yanks will ultimately pursue Machado. '[General manager Brian Cashman] is on him, believe me,' says one rival executive."

