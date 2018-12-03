NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Predicting Post Monday Night Football Standings

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Week 13 in the NFL delivered the first playoff team in the Los Angeles Rams, upset losses for what appeared to be playoff powerhouses in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, the firing of longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and the same quiet consistency from the New England Patriots that make them a bona fide Super Bowl contender year in and year out.

Ahead of a vital NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football, though, which teams have emerged from the pack and stand atop the NFL Power Rankings as week 14 approaches?

And where will the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins find themselves following Monday's game?

Monday Night Football

The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles will host divisional foes Washington Monday night at 8:15 pm on ESPN, a game that takes on greater significance for the birds in the wake of the Dallas Cowboys' upset win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday.

The Eagles are 1.5 games back in the division thanks to a loss to Dallas in week 10. With that said, they have only lost one divisional game. Losing would put even further in the hole and make it even tougher to forecast a path to the playoffs without a division title since Dallas also only has one loss inside the NFC East.

Washington is without quarterback Alex Smith, who is recovering from a devastating leg injury that may spell the end of his career, and Colt McCoy did little to inspire hope in a three-INT performance against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

He could see greater success Monday night against a Philadelphia pass defense ranked 29th. That the Eagles are ranked only 23rd in sacks, with 28 through 12 weeks, only opens up a greater opportunity for McCoy to thrive.

How future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson fairs against the Eagles' 25th-ranked rush defense will be the key to Washington's ability to move the ball and score.

With running back Josh Adams on track to play, per a report from Mike Garafolo on Twitter, and desperation setting in, the Eagles still feel like a team destined to hang around until the very end of the season.

For better or worse.

Prediction: Eagles win, 26-17

Predicted Power Rankings

Los Angeles Rams (11-1) Kansas City Chiefs (10-2) New Orleans Saints (10-2) New England Patriots (9-3) Houston Texans (9-3) Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) Chicago Bears (8-4) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1) Dallas Cowboys (7-5) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Baltimore Ravens (7-5) Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) Denver Broncos (6-6) Indianapolis Colts (6-6) Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) Washington Redskins (6-6) Carolina Panthers (6-6) Tennessee Titans (6-6) Miami Dolphins (6-6) Cleveland Browns (4-7-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) Cincinnati Bengals (5-7) Green Bay Packers (4-7-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-8) New York Giants (4-8) Detroit Lions (4-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Buffalo Bills (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (3-9) New York Jets (3-9) Oakland Raiders (2-10) San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

Rams Clinch NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams became the first team this season to clinch a playoff birth with their 30-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Todd Gurley dominated the day, rushing for 132 yards on 23 carries and scoring two touchdowns on a day when quarterback Jared Goff was reasonably quiet (17/33, 207 yds, TD, INT). Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aaron Donald continued to impose his will, sacking Matthew Stafford twice and forcing a fumble.

Donald spoke to Clarence Dennis of the team's official website after the game about his role in motivating the defensive players around him. "Good, like I said when he first got here, any time you bring more playmakers to your team, you’re going to be happy because those guys are going to make plays, then it’s going to motivate other guys to make plays, then you got a bunch of guys that are flying around hungry."

The win was business as usual for the Rams, who have consistently had big plays from their star players to secure wins. When one does not play up to their standards, another sweeps in and picks up the pieces en route to another win.

It is a formula that has helped the team become the first to 11 wins and the first to win their division in this 2018 season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Rams can parlay their success in the regular season into postseason wins but Gurley is the type of weapon that helps ice games late while the defense has been making big plays late to help put away the opposition.

Those two elements are invaluable for a team seeking its first world championship since 1999.

Denver Surging

Do not look now but the Denver Broncos are gaining momentum ahead of what the team hopes is a playoff birth.

Undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay is a big part of that resurgence, as seen in the Broncos' 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Averaging 8.3 yards-per-carry and scoring twice, Lindsay opened up plays in the passing game, where Case Keenum was able to play workmanlike football to the tune of 151 yards and a TD.

Keenum spoke to Zach Pereles of the teams' website, praising both Lindsay's play and humility. "He ought to be in the Rookie of the Year category, Pro Bowl, all that stuff — he deserves all that." He continued, "He’s not playing for that. After the game the coaches gave him and the offensive line a game ball, and he doesn’t want it — he wants to give it to the offensive line. That’s the kind of guy I want around. He’s a special dude. He’s going to be really good for us the last quarter of the season."

With Keenum continuing the hunt for some of that offensive magic that helped him lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game a year ago, Lindsay will be integral to the offense's success going forward.

The team will not blow anyone out and is not going to dazzle with an offensive array but what they do have is a strong defensive unit led by Von Miller (1.5 sacks vs. Cincy) and a running game benefitting from the play of Lindsay. As the cold weather begins to rear its head, that is the type of punishing, smashmouth football that could very well help the AFC West squad sneak up on some teams and earn them a playoff spot.

That would be far from expected given the struggles the team faced earlier in the season when the offense was not clicking and the defense was getting gashed by the run game.