Steve Kerr: Warriors' Loss to Pistons One of 'My Worst Performances as a Coach'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons 111-102 Saturday night, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr called it one of the worst coaching performances of his career:

The most telling stat was the poor perimeter shooting (6-of-26 from three), a rarity for a team with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

"This has to go down as one of the worst games I've ever coached," Kerr said. "We got into some foul trouble early, and I was searching for a lineup that could match up with Blake [Griffin] and Andre [Drummond], and I never gave us an effective group. We weren't shooting threes or getting to the glass."

Kevin Durant didn't place the blame on Kerr, however, telling reporters: "I think our spacing is screwed up, and we aren't playing with enough urgency. None of that is on Coach. That's our fault."

As a positive, Curry returned after missing the previous 11 games with a groin strain and scored 27 points. It wasn't a vintage performance, however, as he also added seven turnovers and shot just 3-of-9 from three.

Chalk it up as another bump in the road for a Warriors team that has had an up-and-down start to the 2018-19 season. In addition to injuries to Curry and Draymond Green, the team has dealt with the aftermath of Green's expletive-laden berating of Durant during a locker-room disagreement in November.

Despite the team's rocky start, the Warriors still sit at 15-9 and remain prohibitive favorite to win their third straight title and fourth in the past five years. It's hard to imagine the defending champions having the same struggles by June.