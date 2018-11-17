Stephen Curry: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Incident Can't Taint Next 6 Months

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For the first time since Kevin Durant and Draymond Green's well-publicized argument during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry commented on the matter Saturday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry said, "One incident in November can't taint the next six months."

Durant reportedly took issue with Green not passing him the ball and failing to get a shot off on the final possession of regulation during Monday's overtime loss to the Clippers.

Green was then suspended one game by the Warriors for his role in the argument.

Per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green cursed at Durant several times and questioned his loyalty to the team because of the way he has handled questions about his upcoming free agency next offseason.

After serving his suspension, Green addressed the situation and insisted that he supports Durant regardless of what he decides to do, according to Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro:

"I'm never going to change who I am. I'm going to approach the game the same way that I always do. Like I said, we'll continue to move forward. I've read a lot about how 'Is this the end of the run?' or 'Is it over?' or 'Did I ruin it?' or 'Did I force Kevin to leave?' At the end of the day, as I've said before, whatever Kevin decides to do – whatever Klay decides to do. Whatever who decides to do. We had great years together and I support everyone wholeheartedly."

Despite the controversy, Golden State tops the Western Conference with a 12-4 record, and it is favored to win its third consecutive NBA championship and fourth in five seasons.

Durant has been named NBA Finals MVP in each of the past two campaigns, while Green is a heart-and-soul player who has been part of Golden State's ascent since the start.

The Warriors overcame some adversity last season by working past injuries and beating the Houston Rockets in seven games in the Western Conference Finals before sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

While this is a different form of adversity, the Warriors remain the team to beat until proven otherwise.