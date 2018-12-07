10 Least Deserving Heisman Winners Ever

0 of 10

SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy is supposed to go to college football's best player, but it doesn't always work out that way.

From the time Yale end Larry Kelley won the second-ever Heisman Trophy in 1936, there has been controversy. The discussions and different opinions on who should have won are part of the fun of college football.

Sometimes, the results have been outright thievery. Other years, there was simply somebody more deserving than the winner.

Disagreement is inevitable again this year in a close race that features Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Though Tagovailoa led for a big swath of the season, the other two came on late and put up huge numbers.

Everybody has an opinion, but few get to vote. That leads to much discussion, much as is the case with the College Football Playoff and every other thing we vote on in life. You're welcome to share your opinions in the comments section.

Let's take a look at 10 Heisman Trophy winners who shouldn't have taken home the award.