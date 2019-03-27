Bulls News: Lauri Markkanen Out vs. Trail Blazers with 'Extreme Fatigue'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen suffered a health scare Tuesday that will keep him out for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per an update from the Bulls, Markkanen experienced extreme fatigue in the first half against the Toronto Raptors and remained in Toronto overnight for further testing.

Markkanen, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, enjoyed a successful rookie season. The 7-footer posted 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds and hit 36.2 percent of his three-pointers in 68 games. He also had a season-high of 33 points on January 10, 2018, against the New York Knicks.

Markkanen started every game he played in 2017-18 and was expected to be a large part of a young but promising Bulls team to begin the 2018-19 campaign.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old suffered a sprained right elbow in training camp and missed the first 23 games. However, he returned on December 1 and has averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 52 games this season.

The former Arizona Wildcat is a great fit for today's NBA game, as he can spread the floor from the power forward position with his three-point prowess.

However, Markkanen's injury history is concerning. He suffered back, quad and ankle ailments during the 2017-18 season in addition to his elbow.

Hopefully he has a consistent string of good health after recovering from his latest issue, as the Finnish forward has the potential to be a 20-point, 10-rebound player.

The Bulls don't have any options to replicate the Finn's outside shooting skills, so the Bulls should have more trouble scoring from the perimeter. Through Tuesday, they were last in three-pointers made per game (9.3).

Otto Porter, who was acquired from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline, could slide down to the 4 when healthy. It's unclear who would replace Markkanen in the lineup, however.

It's conceivable that the Bulls go with a three-guard lineup and insert 6'5" Wayne Selden in the de-facto small forward role. For the season, the ex-Memphis Grizzly is averaging 8.0 points per game for Chicago.

The Bulls are in the middle of another long season as they sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-54 record. Chicago is in the middle of a rebuilding phase, so it's not as if the team needs Markkanen back ASAP to contend for the playoffs.

Still, Chicago would like Markkanen back soon in order for him to develop his individual game and chemistry with his teammates.