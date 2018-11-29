Jimmy Butler Gifted Jordans to Everyone in 76ers' Basketball Ops Department

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler gave everyone in his new team's basketball operations department some early holiday gifts, according to Keith Pompey of Philly.com:

Butler, who was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 12, has clearly made positive impressions on and off the court since the deal.

On the hardwood, Butler has averaged 18.6 points per game on 51.0 percent shooting in addition to 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals. He also hit game-winning shots against the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers, who went 9-6 without Butler, are 6-2 with him in a Philadelphia uniform.

He also was the subject of positive remarks from center Joel Embiid to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype following Butler's first game with the team on November 15 against the Orlando Magic: "At one point, he told me I was communicating defensively, but I wasn't being loud [enough]. Then, he came to me and told me I need to be loud. That's what I want him to do; he was pushing me. I like that. I need to do my job. He's one of the best defensive players in the league."

Off it, he's been supportive of guard Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 whose career has gotten off to a rocky start due to shoulder issues.

Of course, delivering free Jordans to 67 people will make some people within the organization even bigger Butler fans as well.

Philadelphia (15-8) ranks third in the Eastern Conference. If Butler's positive influence continues over the season, the 76ers have an NBA title ceiling.