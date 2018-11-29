Russell Westbrook Ties Jason Kidd for 3rd-Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is a maestro of the triple-double, and he added to his legacy Wednesday with the 107th of his career in a 100-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is now tied with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for third on the all-time list behind only Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138). Westbrook needed a mere 760 games to reach the milestone, while Kidd tallied his 107th in 1,247 contests.

"I am extremely blessed and humbled to be able to go out and play and compete in the NBA in [and] of itself, and just to be named with Jason Kidd and Magic and Oscar and those guys, I could never have dreamt about even sitting here talking to you guys," Westbrook said after posting 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, per ESPN's Royce Young. "I take everything in and never take anything for granted."

The 15 assists weren't the only ones he dished out, either:

Wednesday marked Westbrook's third triple-double in the last four games.

He averaged a triple-double in each of the last two seasons and won league MVP in 2016-17 when he was the first to do so for an entire campaign since Robertson in 1961-62. He appears well on his way to challenging for the illustrious mark for a third straight season considering he's averaging 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists per night.

Westbrook needed some help to defeat the Cavaliers, as Jerami Grant finished with 21 points and Paul George added 18.

The Thunder are 13-3 since their 0-4 start and are just one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.