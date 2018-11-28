NBA Rumors: Suns Releasing Isaiah Canaan as Devin Booker Takes PG Duties

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly releasing Isaiah Canaan and planning to keep Devin Booker as their full-time starting point guard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Wednesday.

Canaan had started 15 games at point guard for the Suns. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists but shot just 39.5 percent from the floor.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.