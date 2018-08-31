NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Still Looking for Starting PG After Ryan Anderson Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns may not be done making moves ahead of the start of training camp at the end of September. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns front office is exploring potential trade scenarios to find a starting point guard. 

Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Phoenix acquired Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton from the Houston Rockets for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight. 

The Suns used a revolving door of starting point guards last season. Tyler Ulis started 43 games but struggled with a 38.8 field goal percentage in his second season. He was waived by the team in June.

Elfrid Payton, who was acquired from the Orlando Magic in February, started 19 games. The Suns didn't make him a qualifying offer after the season, allowing him to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent. 

Shaquille Harrison showed promise after signing with the team in February. The 24-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 assists and shot 47.6 percent in 23 games. 

Knight seemed to be in line to take over at point guard this season after missing the entire 2017-18 campaign with a torn ACL. 

Given the amount of young talent already on the Suns' roster, including Devin Booker and 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, finding a serviceable point guard who can run the offense will go a long way for head coach Igor Kokoskov.

