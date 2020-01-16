Celtics' Jaylen Brown Ruled out vs. Bucks After Thumb Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right thumb sprain.

Brown suffered the injury during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons, a contest in which he put up 24 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes.

"I sprained my right thumb," Brown said after Wednesday's game, per NESN's Lauren Campbell. "Working with the staff to figure out a plan for [Thursday]. ... Happened in the middle of the game. Ran into Markieff."

He added, though, that he didn't consider the injury to be "too bad."

In his fourth NBA season, Brown appears to be taking the leap many expected from him last year. He is averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. 

Brown previously missed a total of four games earlier this season due to illness.

Related

    Report: Morant Turns Down Dunk Contest

    Grizzlies' star rookie has decided not to compete in the dunk contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Morant Turns Down Dunk Contest

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion's Shocking Muscle Gain 💪

    David Griffin reveals Zion 'shocked staffers' by gaining eight pounds of muscle during a one-week lifting program this offseason (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion's Shocking Muscle Gain 💪

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves Want to Trade for D-Lo

    Minnesota is 'intensifying' its pursuit of D'Angelo Russell; discussions with Warriors have yielded no traction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves Want to Trade for D-Lo

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Voting Update

    ⭐ LeBron remains top vote-getter 👀 Caruso jumps to fourth among Western guards

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    NBA All-Star Voting Update

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report