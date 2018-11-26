Brian McCann, Braves Reportedly Agree to Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 14: Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros bats against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 14, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brian McCann is returning to where it all began. 

The veteran catcher and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a contract Monday, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

McCann, 34, played for the Braves from 2005-13 before signing with the New York Yankees in free agency. He made all seven of his All-Star teams in Atlanta and was a five-time Silver Slugger award winner at catcher.

McCann said last November that he wants to retire as a Brave. 

"One hundred percent," McCann said, per Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "One hundred percent. This is my home. I played close to 10 years here. This organization is really, really, really close to my heart. I love this organization.

"Listen, I came up through this organization. Spent some amazing years (with the Braves). I'll always be an Atlanta Brave. So I love this organization, and we'll see what happens in the future."

McCann spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .212/.301/.339 with seven home runs and 23 runs batted in while appearing in 63 games.

Kurt Suzuki, who appeared in 105 games for the Braves last season, is a free agent. McCann and Tyler Flowers will likely split time behind the plate. 

Related

    Dombrowski Named Executive of the Year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dombrowski Named Executive of the Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Edwin Diaz Could Immediately Solidify the Braves’ Bullpen

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Edwin Diaz Could Immediately Solidify the Braves’ Bullpen

    Chase Irle
    via SportsTalkATL.com

    How to Fill Every Team's Biggest Need

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    How to Fill Every Team's Biggest Need

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Cardinals 'Kicked Around' Idea of Trading for Goldschmidt AND Greinke

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cardinals 'Kicked Around' Idea of Trading for Goldschmidt AND Greinke

    Michael Cerami
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary