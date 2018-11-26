Brian McCann, Braves Reportedly Agree to Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brian McCann is returning to where it all began.

The veteran catcher and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a contract Monday, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

McCann, 34, played for the Braves from 2005-13 before signing with the New York Yankees in free agency. He made all seven of his All-Star teams in Atlanta and was a five-time Silver Slugger award winner at catcher.

McCann said last November that he wants to retire as a Brave.

"One hundred percent," McCann said, per Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "One hundred percent. This is my home. I played close to 10 years here. This organization is really, really, really close to my heart. I love this organization.

"Listen, I came up through this organization. Spent some amazing years (with the Braves). I'll always be an Atlanta Brave. So I love this organization, and we'll see what happens in the future."

McCann spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .212/.301/.339 with seven home runs and 23 runs batted in while appearing in 63 games.

Kurt Suzuki, who appeared in 105 games for the Braves last season, is a free agent. McCann and Tyler Flowers will likely split time behind the plate.