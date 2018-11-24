Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Believe in the Fairy Tales' After Warriors Win

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite snapping a four-game losing streak Friday night, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant doesn't believe everything is suddenly fixed.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Durant said after the Warriors' 125-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers they need to maintain their energy moving forward:

"I don't believe in it's just going to be over when it's over. In the NBA, I don't believe in the fairy tales or the emotions that come into this. It's not going to just be over unless we go out there and impose our will on the basketball court like we did tonight. And it's not going to just happen for us tomorrow. We got to play with that same passion and energy that we played with tonight."

Golden State has endured its most difficult stretch since Steve Kerr took over as head coach prior to the 2014-15 season, losing five of six games prior to defeating Portland.

The first game of that streak was a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where Durant and Draymond Green were involved in a heated argument on the sidelines that spilled over into the locker room.

The Warriors are playing without Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a strained groin. Green has also missed the past four games with a toe injury.

Up next is a home game Saturday night against the surprisingly competitive Sacramento Kings.