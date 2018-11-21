Warriors Rumors: Steve Kerr Worried About Chemistry After KD, Draymond Argument

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers reportedly believed "the entire chemistry of the team was at stake" following the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant dustup.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported Green's suspension was a power move to ensure the Warriors locker room did not allow "personal grievances and lingering resentments" to ruin their season.

The Warriors suspended Green following a verbal attack he unleashed on Durant after the team's Nov. 12 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Green reportedly called Durant a "b---h" on several occasions and accused him of holding his impending free agency over the Warriors' heads.

"You're a b---h and you know you're a b---h," Green said to Durant, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Durant and Green have both attempted to move on from the spat, but the Warriors are losers of three straight games and have struggled to score without Steph Curry. Durant said the argument with Green will not affect his free agency.

"Nah, [it won't factor]," Durant told Haynes. "Because at the end of the day, I'm just a ballplayer that's just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I'm just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me."

Some have wondered whether the decision to suspend Green was Warriors management taking sides should they have to choose between the two. Green has been the emotional heart and soul of the team, but he's not of Durant's caliber as a player and does not have a game that will likely age well. Durant, on the other hand, is one of the 20 greatest players ever already and perhaps the most lethal scorer the game has ever seen.

There's no question which player is more important from a basketball perspective.

That the Warriors felt the need to suspend Green is a sign that some of these issues have festered longer than anyone knows.