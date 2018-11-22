Every Player in Egg Bowl Receives Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty After Brawl

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) runs for short yards against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The officiating crew in Thursday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs truly embraced the season of giving.

On the final play of the third quarter, every player received an unsportsmanlike penalty after a brawl broke out between the two teams. As a result of the penalties, Bulldogs cornerbacks Jamal Peters and Cameron Dantzler and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. were all ejected. The Rebels also lost defensive back C.J. Moore.

Players from both teams began arguing on the Ole Miss sideline after the quarter ended. Separately from that, Bulldogs safety Johnathan Abram appeared to throw a punch at Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown, who responded with a swing of his own.

Presumably, Peters, Dantzler and Gay will face possible suspensions that would leave them unavailable for Mississippi State's bowl game, so the incident could prove costly for the team.

Generally speaking, the Egg Bowl is always a hotly contested affair. Mississippi State's role in the NCAA investigation against Ole Miss only heightened the animosity between the two schools.

Thursday's scuffle made Thanksgiving Day arguments with family members look quaint by comparison.

Related

    Report: Kingsbury Expected to Be Out at Texas Tech

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Kingsbury Expected to Be Out at Texas Tech

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Meet Michigan's 6'8" Matchup Nightmare

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Meet Michigan's 6'8" Matchup Nightmare

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Week 13 Game Picks ✅

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Week 13 Game Picks ✅

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Tap to Buy Capital One's the Match

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Tap to Buy Capital One's the Match

    Br
    via Br