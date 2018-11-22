Warriors Beat Reporter: 'Fair' to Wonder If Draymond Has Lost Some Vocal Impact

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Forward Draymond Green has been an emotional leader for the Golden State Warriors over the past several seasons, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic is skeptical about whether his teammates are still reacting positively to him.

In an article written Wednesday after the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder—their fourth straight defeat—Slater noted that it's "fair to at least wonder" if Green has "lost a bit of his vocal impact" on the team.

Green didn't play against OKC due to a toe injury, but he was back on the sidelines for the first time since suffering the injury.

At one point during a first-half timeout, Green attempted to fire up his teammates with a speech, but Slater noticed that the players' faces appeared to be "gloomy."

Green was suspended for the Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 13 after arguing with teammate Kevin Durant during the previous game—a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant took exception with Green turning the ball over and not passing it to him on the final possession of regulation.

Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Green went on a profanity-laced tirade against Durant and questioned his loyalty to the Warriors since he can leave via free agency during the offseason.

Golden State has now lost four straight games for the first time during Steve Kerr's tenure as head coach.

The Warriors are a surprising 12-7 and sit just fifth in the Western Conference behind teams they have handled with relative ease in recent years, such as the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Clippers and Thunder.

Golden State's recent struggles have come amid Green and guard Stephen Curry nursing injuries, so a fully healthy lineup could work wonders regardless of what chemistry issues may be present.