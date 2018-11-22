Kerr's Warriors Lose 4 Straight Games for 1st Time, Won't Get 'Too Discouraged'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have lost four consecutive games for the first time under head coach Steve Kerr, but the top head coach in NBA history in terms of winning percentage isn't panicking.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Kerr said the following after Golden State's 123-95 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday:

"Our guys, they're not gonna get too discouraged. They know, especially the guys who have been in this league for a long time, they know the drill. We haven't felt this a whole lot here the last few years—maybe once or twice—but this is part of being in the league. You're banged up, you lose games. You just fight your way out of it and get healthy and you keep going, and things'll turn."

The Warriors are in unfamiliar territory, as they currently sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record.

Friedell noted that it had been 450 games since the Dubs last lost four in a row, which is the fourth-longest streak in NBA history, per Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors have won the NBA championship two years in a row and three of the past four years, although they did experience some level of adversity last season by finishing second to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference and then needing seven games to oust the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has played at less than full strength during its losing streak. Guard Stephen Curry has missed the past seven games with a groin injury and forward Draymond Green has also missed the past three games with a groin ailment.

Green was also suspended for Golden State's Nov. 13 win over the Atlanta Hawks following an argument with teammate Kevin Durant.

The Warriors look nothing like the team that was widely expected to breeze to a third straight NBA title this season, but they will have a chance to get back on track Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers, who are second in the Western Conference.