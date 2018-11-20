MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Have Discussed Jean Segura Deal with Mariners

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

As the Seattle Mariners continue to explore potential roster changes in 2019, shortstop Jean Segura could be a strong trade candidate this offseason.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres are discussing a deal that would result in them acquiring Segura and pitcher Mike Leake from Seattle in exchange for utility player Wil Myers.

One potential complicating factor is Leake's no-trade clause, which he would have to waive for the deal to be completed if the two teams come to an agreement.

The Segura rumor comes after the Mariners announced they traded left-handed pitcher James Paxton to the New York Yankees for three prospects.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported prior to the deal that Segura was originally included in discussions with the Yankees before talks shifted solely to Paxton.

Earlier this month, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Seattle's front office was considering a complete rebuild this offseason and would be willing to move virtually anyone if there is a robust trade market.

Leake will make $31 million through 2020, but $9 million of that will be paid by the St. Louis Cardinals stemming from the August 2017 trade. The right-hander had a 4.36 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 185.2 innings during the 2018 season.

Myers will earn a reasonable $5.5 million in 2019 before his salary jumps to $22.5 million each season from 2020-22. His .763 OPS and 11 homers last season were his worst marks since 2015.

Segura is owed $59 million over the next four seasons with a team option worth $17 million in 2023. The 28-year-old has batted at least .300 in three consecutive years, including a .304/.341/.415 slash line en route to his second All-Star appearance in 2018.