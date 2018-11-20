MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Have Discussed Jean Segura Deal with Mariners

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

SEATTLE - SEPTEMBER 24: Jean Segura #2 of the Seattle Mariners plays shortstop during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on September 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Athletics defeated the Mariners 7-3. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

As the Seattle Mariners continue to explore potential roster changes in 2019, shortstop Jean Segura could be a strong trade candidate this offseason. 

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres are discussing a deal that would result in them acquiring Segura and pitcher Mike Leake from Seattle in exchange for utility player Wil Myers. 

One potential complicating factor is Leake's no-trade clause, which he would have to waive for the deal to be completed if the two teams come to an agreement. 

The Segura rumor comes after the Mariners announced they traded left-handed pitcher James Paxton to the New York Yankees for three prospects. 

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported prior to the deal that Segura was originally included in discussions with the Yankees before talks shifted solely to Paxton. 

Earlier this month, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Seattle's front office was considering a complete rebuild this offseason and would be willing to move virtually anyone if there is a robust trade market. 

Leake will make $31 million through 2020, but $9 million of that will be paid by the St. Louis Cardinals stemming from the August 2017 trade. The right-hander had a 4.36 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 185.2 innings during the 2018 season. 

Myers will earn a reasonable $5.5 million in 2019 before his salary jumps to $22.5 million each season from 2020-22. His .763 OPS and 11 homers last season were his worst marks since 2015. 

Segura is owed $59 million over the next four seasons with a team option worth $17 million in 2023. The 28-year-old has batted at least .300 in three consecutive years, including a .304/.341/.415 slash line en route to his second All-Star appearance in 2018. 

Related

    Former Trainers Also Allege Discrimination by Mariners

    Seattle Mariners logo
    Seattle Mariners

    Former Trainers Also Allege Discrimination by Mariners

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    Why Yankees and M's Have Become Popular Trade Partners

    Seattle Mariners logo
    Seattle Mariners

    Why Yankees and M's Have Become Popular Trade Partners

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Price, Venters Named Comeback Players of the Year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price, Venters Named Comeback Players of the Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Justus Sheffield Is a Great Start to the Rebuild

    Seattle Mariners logo
    Seattle Mariners

    Justus Sheffield Is a Great Start to the Rebuild

    Minor League Ball
    via Minor League Ball