Damian Lillard on Future with Trail Blazers: 'We're Gonna Make the Finals'

All-Star guard Damian Lillard is confident that an NBA Finals appearance is in the Portland Trail Blazers' future.

In an interview with ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Lillard discussed his big expectations for the team: "Good things come to good people, even if you get swept somewhere along the way. This is what goes through my mind: I'm gonna be in my 11th year or something here, I'm gonna stick with it, and we're gonna make the Finals."

In his seventh year, Lillard has the Blazers off to a hot start this season, as they are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies for first place in the Western Conference at 11-5.

The 28-year-old Lillard is likely to be selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career, as he is averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Portland has reached the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, but it has been unable to advance past the second round.

Last season, Lillard and the Blazers were swept out of the first round by the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Dame firmly believes Portland will get over the hump, he told Lowe that he will be at peace with his situation even if a Finals appearance never comes to fruition: "I've treated people the right way. I've put in the work. And because of that, if it doesn't happen, I can live with it. I'll have enjoyed the ride. It's worth it."

The Trail Blazers have a talented roster around Lillard that is capable of doing some damage in the postseason if things break their way.

Guard CJ McCollum is averaging over 20 points per game, center Jusuf Nurkic is putting up a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds, and second-year forward Zach Collins is coming into his own as well.

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the Western Conference in recent years, but they have looked vulnerable this season and trail the Blazers by one game in the West. Also, the Houston Rockets are off to a disappointing 8-7 start after earning the No. 1 seed in the West last season.

There is plenty of time for the Warriors and Rockets to right the ship, though, and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers seem to be jelling.

Earning an NBA Finals berth out of the Western Conference is no easy task, but Lillard may be better positioned to make that happen this season than at any other point in his career.

If it doesn't, questions will likely swirl regarding Lillard's future in Portland since he has just two years remaining on his contract beyond 2018-19.