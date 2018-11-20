The Biggest Overreactions 1 Month into the NBA Season

2 of 6

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Washington Wizards

Calling for the Wizards to blow it up isn't so much a drastic response to the start of this season anymore. It's something that needs to happen.

Finally, mercifully, at long last, it just might. Washington is open to moving everyone on the roster, including Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and John Wall, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Entertaining deconstruction is different from holding a fire sale, but even loosely confronting the beginning of the end is progress for the Wizards. It shouldn't be too long before they fully recognize the hopelessness of their situation.

Wall's four-year, $170.9 million extension doesn't kick in until next season, at which time he, Beal and Porter will be earning a combined $92.5 million. Tack on Ian Mahinmi's 2019-20 salary ($15.5 million), Dwight Howard's player option, and scheduled forays into free agency for Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre Jr. (restricted), Austin Rivers and Tomas Satoransky (restricted), and Washington has no hope of keeping the band together without paying approximately up-the-wazoo dollars in luxury-tax penalties.

Perhaps the Wizards could warm up to remaining in financial ruin if they were winning. They're not. They're 29th in defensive efficiency, 25th in net rating and closer to the league-worst Cleveland Cavaliers than the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed.

Dismantling this roster won't be easy. Far from it. But the Wizards need to try.

Miami Heat

What do you get when you transfer Washington's irredeemable payroll to a franchise with better leadership and a superior culture?

The Heat.

Miami is just as difficult to tear down as Washington, and maybe even harder. Most of the Wizards' steepest contracts won't require a sweetener to offload. They should be able to flip Porter and Wall for long-term cap relief. The Heat don't have that going for them.

Josh Richardson is a bona fide asset, but trading a 25-year-old on a bargain-bin extension doesn't track with the bigger picture. Goran Dragic, who holds a player option for next season, should be a cinch to deal. After them, Miami is light on movable pieces.

James Johnson (three years, $46 million), Tyler Johnson (two years, $38.5 million), Dion Waiters (three years, $36.3 million) and Hassan Whiteside (two years, $52.5 million) are all earning comfortably above market rate. Justise Winslow will be right there with them when his three-year, $39 million extension takes effect next year. Kelly Olynyk (three years, $39.3 million) is closer to even money, but not great value.

If the Heat aren't offering to take back more expensive salaries in return for minimal pick and prospect compensation, they'll have a tough go of setting themselves up for a rebuild. That shouldn't deter them. It looked like they could bide their time for a year or two, potentially get lucky in the postseason and then confront their future a little ways down the line. They don't have that kind of pleasant delay in them anymore.

A gradual overhaul is more enticing than an exhaustive chase for seventh or eighth place in the East. And if team president Pat Riley won't lean into another project, then, well, Miami has to start thinking about finding someone who will.

Charlotte Hornets

Swinging at low-hanging fruit isn't as fulfilling as you might think.

Charlotte has been fun to watch under head coach James Borrego. Small-ball lineups have helped diversify the offense. Prior to his right ankle sprain, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist found his niche as a reserve power forward and occasional center. Rookie Miles Bridges is good. Cody Zeller is still Cody Zeller. Kemba Walker is having a career year for the fourth consecutive season.

And yet, while the Hornets have slightly elevated their ceiling with Borrego, their floor isn't that much higher. They're firmly in the East's playoff hunt now, but they're not above retreating into the lottery. And though not every team can measure itself against annual title contention, this franchise is once again strained to pursue a sixth-place finish in its own conference.

With Walker slated for free agency this summer and their books clogged through at least 2019-20, the Hornets should be open to building something more. So, obviously, they're not.

Owner Michael Jordan is "hellbent" on re-signing Walker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. And hey: He sort of should be. Kemba Walker is really, really, ridiculously good, and the Hornets deserve major ups for sticking with him years ago. Remember: There were people who thought his four-year, $48 million extension was fated to be an albatross, not one of the NBA's best contracts ever.

But making hard choices is part and parcel of responsible basketball operations. Paying near-max money for the back end of a top-25 player's prime isn't enviable without a clear path out of mediocrity. The Hornets have more silver linings than Miami or Washington, but they don't have that. And to get ahead of the inevitable "They just beat Boston!" rallying cries: A mid-November win over the Celtics changes nothing.