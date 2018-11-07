NBA Players Who Could Throw a Wrench in Your Chalk MVP Race

3 of 5

Age: 32

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, 63.8 true shooting percentage

Advanced Metrics: 24.4 PER, 51.12 TPA, 0.8 VORP

Sit back and relax. This isn't another "Kyle Lowry is actually the Toronto Raptors' best player" think blurb. He was, and still is, better than DeMar DeRozan. He's not better than Kawhi Leonard.

That doesn't matter. Lowry is clearly on a mission this season. Whether he's out to show the Raptors weren't a hopeless case as previously constructed or just enjoys spitting in the face of people who don't think he's the best point guard in the East, we can't be sure. We don't need to be. His numbers do all the talking.

Lowry has upped his scoring without increasing his volume. He's attempting fewer shots per 36 minutes than last year. The difference is in his efficiency. He's notching a career-best true shooting percentage, and he hasn't reached the rim this often since playing in Houston.

Oh, he also happens to be leading the league in assists. Yes, the league. The. Entire. Damn. League. This reads unsustainable at first glance. It might not be.

"NBA defenses are predicated on arranging layers of help between the ball and the basket, which leaves them vulnerable to sudden, dramatic changes in direction," SI.com's Rob Mahoney wrote. "Lowry effectively runs a longitudinal reverse, priming the defense to move outward before setting up a teammate to cut back inside."

Lowry's offensive moves are tougher to detect than most of his peers'. He may have the most nonchalant pull-up jumper in the game. Defenses can sort of sense when Stephen Curry is going to turn loose; they just can't do anything about it. Lowry more so wanders into his pull-up threes.

Preparing for that, his drives and changes of direction are impossible to stop. The Raptors' next-level spacing has made his job easier and the defense's responsibility unmanageable, and it shows in the win-loss column.

Superstar teammates have a way of turning into dueling MVP hopefuls. Curry and Kevin Durant, in theory, should take votes away from one another. Lowry doesn't have to worry about that with Leonard. He's going to play in more games while Toronto treats the latter with kid gloves, which affords him a certain distinction.

Availability and opportunity are skills. Lowry's taking advantage of both. The Raptors look like the best team in the East and perhaps the second-best powerhouse in basketball, and they're 29.1 points better per 100 possessions when he plays. Leonard will be more valuable come playoff time, but the stage is set for Lowry to remain Toronto's regular-season lifeline.