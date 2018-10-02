NBA MVP Odds 2019: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Top Betting Favorites

NBA MVP Odds 2019: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Top Betting FavoritesOctober 2, 2018
Gregory Bull/Associated Press
LeBron James has not won the NBA MVP award in five years, but Las Vegas bookmakers like his chances as he prepares for his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
James is the favorite to win the award in 2018-19. He's followed by New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to OddsShark:
- LeBron James (+333)
- Anthony Davis (+450)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500)
- James Harden (+650)
- Kawhi Leonard (+950)
- Kevin Durant (+1000)
- Stephen Curry (+1200)
- Joel Embiid (+1500)
- Kyrie Irving (+1500)
- Russell Westbrook (+1600)
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kobe Says He Was 'Swaying' on Ball Fake