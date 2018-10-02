NBA MVP Odds 2019: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Top Betting Favorites

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

LeBron James has not won the NBA MVP award in five years, but Las Vegas bookmakers like his chances as he prepares for his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James is the favorite to win the award in 2018-19. He's followed by New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to OddsShark:

