Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and John Wall

There will be no more "This is fine" memes for the Washington Wizards. Their house is on fire, they're screwed, they know it, and now, finally, they might be prepared to act on it.

League sources told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski the Wizards have "started to deliver teams an impression that every player on their roster—including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal—is available to discuss in trade scenarios." A fire sale could be on the horizon. Or maybe not.

Washington still prefers to "reshape the team around Wall and Beal" rather than blow up everything, according to Woj. Playing armchair GM is necessary anyway, because this squad is at least flirting with a major overhaul. Beal reportedly told team officials "I've been dealing with this for seven years" during a recent hostile practice, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

To keep expectations in check, here are some things to remember about Washington's marquee trade chips:

Bradley Beal: Easily the Wizards' most valuable bargaining tool. He's shooting a career-worst 33.9 percent from three-point range, but his efficiency will climb amid better spacing, and teams always surrender value for No. 1 scorers. He doesn't hit free agency until 2021 and is earning slightly less than max money relative to the salary cap. Smaller markets not known for poaching stars and teams reticent to compromise this summer's spending power both have the incentive to take a look.

Otto Porter: Strong plug-and-play options are hot commodities, but his price point is less than ideal. The $55.8 million he's owed over the next two years (player option for 2020-21) is superstar money. The Wizards cannot expect more than long-term cap relief and low- to mid-end goodies in exchange for his services.

John Wall: Good luck to Washington here. Wall's four-year $170.9 million extension includes a 15 percent trade kicker and doesn't take effect until next season. No one is giving up the farm to pay a 32-year-old point guard 47.3 million in 2022-23 (player option). The Wizards will be lucky to get more than cap relief.

And now, we hypothesize.