Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and John Wall

Phoenix Suns Receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., John Wall

Washington Wizards: Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, TJ Warren, 2020 second-round pick

Cliche destination alert!

Phoenix isn't just the most popular starting point for John Wall hypotheticals. It's the only one. As ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote:

"The Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade filled point guard holes in two franchises. Orlando still has a hole, but chasing Wall—even on the cheap—would violate the patient approach Jeff Weltman and John Hammond have taken. De'Aaron Fox looks like the answer in Sacramento. Brooklyn is too smart, even if the Nets decide neither Spencer Dinwiddie nor D'Angelo Russell is their answer. (Caris LeVert might be.)

"The Knicks appear to have gotten religion, though we should never underestimate the damage James Dolan might inflict if they whiff on free-agent stars."

Defaulting to the Suns isn't idiotproof logic. They have a vacancy at point guard, but a 28-year-old about to earn supermax money doesn't fit the timeline of the Western Conference's worst team.

Then again, the Suns have not exactly spent the past few months emphasizing their rebuild. Trevor Ariza, 33, is second on the team in minutes per game, and they waived Shaquille Harrison to make room for the 38-year-old Jamal Crawford. Trading for an All-Star probably on the decline would be right up owner Robert Sarver's alley.

What the Suns would be willing to give up for Wall is anyone's guess. Using Ariza's expiring contract as a salary anchor (after Dec. 14) makes some sense, but he's hardly expendable to a team bringing in a veteran point guard and attempting to accelerate its standing.

Warren isn't dispensable material either. His four-year, $50 million contract looks right around market value these days. (He's hitting threes now!) But the trio of Wall, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combine for enough ball denomination. Both Ryan Anderson and Mikal Bridges are superior fits within this prospective makeover.

Giving up Jackson shouldn't be a turn-off for the Suns. His playing time has fluctuated wildly under head coach Igor Kokoskov, and they would be getting a months-long look at Oubre before he reaches restricted free agency.

Washington's side isn't hard to argue. Failing to get a first-rounder stings, Jackson has two more seasons on his rookie-scale deal after this one, and Warren, a proven scorer, could end up being cheaper than Oubre by next year.