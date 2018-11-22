College Football Picks: Week 13 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 10

Tim Warner/Getty Images

No. 14 Texas (8-3) at Kansas (3-8), Noon ET

The Longhorns can clinch a place in the Big 12 Championship Game if they fend off Kansas. Given the Jayhawks' inability to stop an offense, Texas should earn a painless win. The only reason that would change is turnovers.

Prediction: Texas 41, Kansas 21

Houston (8-3) at Memphis (7-4), Noon ET

The winner will challenge UCF in the AAC title game. Unfortunately for Houston, it lost standout quarterback D'Eriq King to a torn right meniscus. The Cougars ripped past Tulane anyway, 48-17, but Memphis and its seventh-ranked offense will be too much for Houston to overcome with freshman Clayton Tune behind center.

Prediction: Memphis 45, Houston 34

Oregon (7-4) at Oregon State (2-9), 4 p.m. ET

Is your running game in need of a spark? Here's a healthy dose of Oregon State to make you feel better. The Beavers, who have surrendered six-plus yards per carry in seven of their last eight contests, will have no answer for Oregon's offense.

Prediction: Oregon 45, Oregon State 20

No. 9 UCF (10-0) at South Florida (7-4), 4:15 p.m. ET

Another week, another lackluster performance by South Florida. The Bulls have dropped four games in a row and haven't shown any signs they'll compete with UCF. Knights QB McKenzie Milton and Co. will cruise to their second straight undefeated regular season.

Prediction: UCF 42, South Florida 21

No. 6 Oklahoma (10-1) at No. 13 West Virginia (8-2), 8 p.m. ET

West Virginia is a tempting pick. Last week, we railed against a defense that struggles on the road but thrives in Morgantown. Well, the Mountaineers are back at home. The offense will excel opposite a porous OU defense. But the Sooners only struggle when they commit turnovers, and WVU has just eight takeaways this year.

Prediction: Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 48

No. 16 Washington (8-3) at No. 8 Washington State (10-1), 8:30 p.m. ET

Streaks are meant to be broken, right? Since 2013, Washington is 5-0 in the Apple Cup and has outscored Wazzu 189-71. After the Cougars hung 69 points on Arizona last week, and considering UW's offense has labored all season, it seems this might be the year. However, a lockdown Washington secondary will frustrate WSU and doom its CFP dreams.

Prediction: Washington 27, Washington State 22