Report: EJ Manuel, Mark Sanchez, More to Visit Redskins After Alex Smith Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Washington is reportedly in the market for a backup quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Washington plans on working out EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez on Monday as it looks for someone to back up Colt McCoy.

This update comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Alex Smith broke his tibia and fibula during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans and will be out for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

McCoy was pressed into action Sunday and finished 6-of-12 for 54 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions and 35 rushing yards. Despite the pedestrian numbers, after the game he told his teammates, "You're in good hands with me," per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

He will need to thrive because this list of quarterbacks isn't exactly inspiring.

The New York Jets selected Sanchez with the No. 5 overall pick in 2009, but he hasn't played a regular-season game since 2016 when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He also has 86 interceptions in 77 career games.

The bulk of Yates' regular-season action has come with the Houston Texans. He appeared in four games last season and has 10 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions in his career.

Like Sanchez, Manuel was a high draft pick (No. 16 in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills) but has just 20 career touchdown passes to 16 interceptions. He appeared in two games last season for the Oakland Raiders.

Despite the loss of Smith, Washington still sits atop the NFC East at 6-4 with reason for hope. Its final six games come against teams at or below .500, meaning McCoy will have the opportunity to back up his talk against a light schedule.

However, the team still needs a competent backup in case he suffers an injury or underperforms.