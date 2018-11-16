Steve Pearce, Red Sox Agree to 1-Year, $6.25 Million Contract

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Fresh off winning the 2018 World Series MVP, Steve Pearce will be returning to the Boston Red Sox next season.

The Red Sox announced they signed Pearce to a one-year deal Friday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Pearce will make $6.25 million for the 2019 season.

Pearce made a strong impression on the Red Sox after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last June. The 35-year-old boasted a strong .279/.394/.507 slash line with 16 extra-base hits in 136 at-bats over 50 games following the deal.

During Boston's postseason, Pearce became an invaluable piece of the lineup. He hit .289/.426/.658 in 13 games and had three of his four home runs during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pearce joined Babe Ruth and Ted Kluszewski as the only players aged 35 or older in MLB history with a multi-homer game in the World Series.

The right-handed-hitting Pearce will likely serve in a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland, who owns a .676 career OPS against left-handed pitchers.