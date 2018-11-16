Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Warriors Star 'Has Shown No Interest' in a Move

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Times may be turbulent for the Golden State Warriors, but Kevin Durant reportedly will not seek an in-season move following Monday night's heated verbal altercation with Draymond Green.

Citing a source close to Durant, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the two-time Finals MVP "has shown no interest in wanting to be traded and remains focused on the championship chance that lies before them."

"We've got a three-peat upon us," the source said.

The Warriors can become the sixth team in NBA history to three-peat if they win the title in June.

But even if they do, it's no sure thing Durant will be a member of the Warriors for the long-haul. The 30-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he declines his $31.5 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, a move he's widely expected to make.

Plus, Green's harsh choice of words—he reportedly called Durant a "b---h" several times—has led to even more questions about KD's future in Northern California.

"With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back" an anonymous Warriors player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. "The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We've got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'"

If Durant ultimately bolts, ESPN's Stephen A Smith believes the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will be entrenched as his primary suitors.

"I'm hearing the Knicks and the Lakers, with the Lakers having the edge," he said on Wednesday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. "That's what I'm hearing. Two weeks ago, I heard the Knicks had the edge. Now, I hear the Lakers have the edge. Let me tell you something, it appears to be one of those two teams which is Kevin Durant's next destination. But Golden State is telling me: 'There's no way in hell we believe he's leaving. We believe Kevin Durant's gonna stay.'"

If he doesn't, the Warriors may well look back on Monday's argument as one that started to splinter their dynasty.