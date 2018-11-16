Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Warriors Star 'Has Shown No Interest' in a Move

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors made a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at ORACLE Arena on November 13, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Times may be turbulent for the Golden State Warriors, but Kevin Durant reportedly will not seek an in-season move following Monday night's heated verbal altercation with Draymond Green. 

Citing a source close to Durant, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the two-time Finals MVP "has shown no interest in wanting to be traded and remains focused on the championship chance that lies before them."

"We've got a three-peat upon us," the source said. 

The Warriors can become the sixth team in NBA history to three-peat if they win the title in June. 

But even if they do, it's no sure thing Durant will be a member of the Warriors for the long-haul. The 30-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if he declines his $31.5 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, a move he's widely expected to make.

Plus, Green's harsh choice of words—he reportedly called Durant a "b---h" several times—has led to even more questions about KD's future in Northern California. 

"With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back" an anonymous Warriors player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. "The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We've got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'"

If Durant ultimately bolts, ESPN's Stephen A Smith believes the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will be entrenched as his primary suitors. 

"I'm hearing the Knicks and the Lakers, with the Lakers having the edge," he said on Wednesday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. "That's what I'm hearing. Two weeks ago, I heard the Knicks had the edge. Now, I hear the Lakers have the edge. Let me tell you something, it appears to be one of those two teams which is Kevin Durant's next destination. But Golden State is telling me: 'There's no way in hell we believe he's leaving. We believe Kevin Durant's gonna stay.'"

If he doesn't, the Warriors may well look back on Monday's argument as one that started to splinter their dynasty.   

Related

    Dray on Repairing KD Relationship: 'Rome Wasn't Built in a Day'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dray on Repairing KD Relationship: 'Rome Wasn't Built in a Day'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dray Dared KD to Leave GSW

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dray Dared KD to Leave GSW

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Deep Roster Makes Clippers Sleeper Threat in West

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deep Roster Makes Clippers Sleeper Threat in West

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report