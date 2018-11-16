Draymond Green on Repairing Durant Relationship: 'Rome Wasn't Built in a Day'November 16, 2018
Draymond Green doesn't believe his relationship with Kevin Durant is fractured for good in the aftermath of their heated verbal altercation Monday evening.
"We know what it takes," Green told The Athletic's Sam Amick on Thursday. "Rome wasn't built in a day. Sometimes in relationships, in friendships, family, sometimes it goes south, you know? And that's just life. It's no different than basketball.
"But the fact of the matter is that relationships are reparable. That's just what it is."
Green also said he believes relationships are built on "trust and respect."
"They don't happen overnight," he added. "But they're probably two of the most important factors—when you speak of any relationship—that matters. And so, you know, you rebuilding that and the relationship takes on a life of its own."
Green's feud with Durant—which spawned during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers because of miscommunication on the last play of regulation—has since raised questions about the teammates' ability to coexist long term.
In fact, the argument reportedly got so heated that Green called Durant a "b--ch" several times and caused one anonymous Warriors player to put a running clock on KD's time in the Bay Area.
"With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back," the player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. "The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We've got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'"
Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Green said something to the effect of: "We don't need you. We won without you. Leave."
Green, who was suspended one game without pay for his role in the spat, returned to the floor for Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Houston Rockets. He found Durant early on a breakaway:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
It didn't take long for that Draymond ➡ KD connection! 👀 #DubNation https://t.co/SsremDUuij
Having now dropped three of their last five games, the 12-4 Warriors will try and find some semblance of normalcy when the Western Conference leaders square off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
