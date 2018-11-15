Brandon Marshall Says He's 'Healthy as a Trout' After Dez Bryant's Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Brandon Marshall said Wednesday he's "healthy as a trout" after being signed by the New Orleans Saints to replace fellow wide receiver Dez Bryant, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week before getting a chance to appear in a game for the franchise.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com provided comments from Marshall, who also called himself "fit as a fiddle" after getting released by the Seattle Seahawks last month.

"No, I'm done. I'm washed up," he jokingly said about the narrative that he can't produce anymore. "What my film says this year is what it is."

Marshall made just 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown across seven appearances for the Seahawks. His lackluster production followed an injury-plagued 2017 campaign with the New York Giants that saw him tally 18 receptions and no scores in five games.

The 34-year-old UCF product has a strong track record, though. He's a six-time Pro Bowl selection that recorded over 1,000 receiving yards eight times over his first 10 NFL seasons during stints with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Joining the Saints, who rank seventh in passing yards per game and fifth in passing touchdowns, gives him a golden opportunity to showcase a return to form.

Marshall, who referred to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees as a "wide receiver's dream," said he understands why he's bouncing around the league at this stage of his career, per Triplett.

"So when you're on the other side of 30 and you don't produce, this is the situation you'll find yourself in," he said. "So I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity, and I love playing football, and it's something I want to continue to do."

Now the question is when Marshall will make his Saints debut. Head coach Sean Payton said they'll take it "week by week" until they feel he "fits what we're doing," according to Triplett.

New Orleans faces off with the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before a Thanksgiving Day clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.