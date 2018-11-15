Warriors Rumors: Questions Around NBA About Draymond Green's Long-Term FA Market

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been a huge part of the team's three championships in four years, but there is reportedly some thought across the NBA that his market may not be booming when he hits free agency in 2020.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there is "some question" within the NBA about Green's long-term market given his recent injury issues and volatility.

Most recently, Green and teammate Kevin Durant got into a sideline argument that spilled into the locker room after Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team suspended him for Tuesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Given that his skill set fits better in Golden State than anywhere else, Kawakami believes the "most likely result" is the Warriors will land Green for a "relative discount."

His numbers are down a bit this season, but the three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year has still been a key contributor with averages of 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

The Dubs are also off to a Western Conference-leading 12-3 start despite the dust-up.

While Green's foray into free agency is still over a year away, the Warriors must first worry about whether they can retain Durant—who has a $31.5 million player option—in the summer of 2019.