Anonymous Warrior: 'No Way' Kevin Durant Re-Signs After Draymond Green Argument

One Golden State Warriors player believes Kevin Durant is in the midst of his final season with the team.

After Durant and Draymond Green got into an argument during and following Golden State's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, a Warriors player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II that Durant is as good as gone: "With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back. The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We've got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'"

In response to the verbal altercation, the Warriors suspended Green for their 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Durant can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season.

Per Thompson II, Green called Durant a "b---h" numerous times during their argument, which came after Green lost control of the ball and failed to get a shot off on the final play of regulation against the Clippers on Monday.

Green also reportedly took issue with the way Durant has handled his impending free agency.

According to Thompson II, some players agreed with Green and suggested that Durant hasn't done enough to prevent his contract status from becoming a major story.

The 30-year-old Durant is in the midst of his third season with the Warriors after he spent the first nine years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. Durant is the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP, and he is putting up big numbers through 15 games this season with 27.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.

KD signed a two-year contract with Golden State during the offseason, but the second year carries a player option.

Durant and the Warriors have enjoyed unrivaled success together, and they might be trending toward yet another title, as they lead the Western Conference with a 12-3 record.

If Durant does spurn the Warriors for another organization after the season, it will mark the second straight offseason that an elite player has signed with a new team, as LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in July.