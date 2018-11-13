Draymond Green Reportedly Challenged Kevin Durant About FA During Altercation

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly "challenged" teammate Kevin Durant about Durant's future this summer during their on-court argument in Monday night's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added Green and Durant's confrontation is a "simmering issue" among Warriors players on Tuesday.

