Draymond Green Reportedly Challenged Kevin Durant About FA During Altercation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors walk off the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on October 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 100-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly "challenged" teammate Kevin Durant about Durant's future this summer during their on-court argument in Monday night's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Charania added Green and Durant's confrontation is a "simmering issue" among Warriors players on Tuesday.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

