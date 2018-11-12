Jimmy Butler on 76ers After Trade: 'We Want to Win. We Want a Championship'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler has high expectations for the Philadelphia 76ers following his trade Monday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We want to win. We want a championship," the guard said of his new team, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "With the core group of guys we have, we'll figure out a way to get it done."

The 76ers entered Monday tied for third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-6 record, but the addition of a four-time All-Star to an already talented lineup has raised the expectations even higher.

    

