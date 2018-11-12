Jimmy Butler on 76ers After Trade: 'We Want to Win. We Want a Championship'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler has high expectations for the Philadelphia 76ers following his trade Monday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We want to win. We want a championship," the guard said of his new team, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "With the core group of guys we have, we'll figure out a way to get it done."

The 76ers entered Monday tied for third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-6 record, but the addition of a four-time All-Star to an already talented lineup has raised the expectations even higher.

