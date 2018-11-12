Luis Suarez Told Gerard Pique 'Do Not F--k with Me' in Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique shared a heated exchange following Barcelona's 4-3 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday as the striker told the defender "do not f--k with me."

Per the Mirror's Conor Mummery, the argument was caught on camera by Spanish broadcaster Movistar after the final whistle at the Camp Nou.

"Now you’re going to f--k me for a pass, do not f--k with me," Suarez said. "Well, that’s it," was Pique's response.

Pique also held court with Arturo Vidal after a miscommunication between the pair led to Barcelona missing a chance to score late on. The defender said to the Chilean: "If you say 'mine' it's fine, but I have not heard 'I' in my life."

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blaugrana, who shipped goals to Junior Firpo, Joaquin, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Canales and finished with 10 men after Ivan Rakitic was sent off late on.

Lionel Messi netted twice and Vidal also pulled one back for Barcelona, but their efforts were not enough to even earn the Catalan giants a point.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden shared Barca's worrying defensive record this season:

As Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez noted, Betis' impressive performance came on the back of their desire to play positive attacking football at the Camp Nou rather than coming to shut up shop:

Despite the close scoreline, it will be a major concern at Barca that a team who had scored just once away from home in La Liga prior to their meeting were able to run so rampant.

Barca remain top of the league despite their loss, but they're now just four points ahead of a Real Madrid side who have won just half of their 12 games.

They now have the international break to conduct an inquest into their defeat before they take on title rivals Atletico Madrid in an important clash November 24.